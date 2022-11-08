England need more silverware to achieve greatness, says Moeen

England must win more silverware to be considered a truly great limited-overs team, all-rounder Moeen Ali said, as the 2010 Twenty20 World Cup champions prepare to face India on Thursday in the semi-finals of the latest edition.

England, who also won the 50-overs version three years ago, have failed to hit top gear in Australia and reached the last-four with a scrappy win over Sri Lanka.

"There's a lot of talk about us being a great white-ball side and the England team has been really good, but we've only won one tournament," Moeen told British media.

"It's important we start winning more as a team and as a country.