England's Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims

England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-Test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday.

Millions of people in Pakistan have had their lives affected by severe flooding in recent months, with officials in the Asian nation estimating damage from torrential monsoon rains that have killed over 1,000 people at more than $40 billion.

"To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special," Stokes said.