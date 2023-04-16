India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Bumrah is also set to miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June but India are hoping to get him fit for the ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.