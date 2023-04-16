    বাংলা

    India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery

    The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing IPL

    Published : 16 April 2023, 09:46 AM
    India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

    The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing Indian Premier League.

    Bumrah is also set to miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June but India are hoping to get him fit for the ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.

    "The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the Indian board (BCCI) said in a statement.

    Batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the IPL and the WTC final at The Oval with a lower back injury, will undergo surgery next week.

