Cricket to make case for 2028 LA Games this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters.

Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games along with baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

Teams would play Twenty20 cricket -- the sport's shortest international format which has inspired the lucrative Indian Premier League and similar franchise-based competitions in other countries.

The host city can include any sport but needs approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The governing body is likely to take a final decision at the IOC session in Mumbai next year, said one of the sources which had direct knowledge of the matter.