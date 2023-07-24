Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain

Despite the circumstances of the draw, Conn, like other Australian cricket scribes, was not about to let England off the hook for being down in the series heading to Manchester after losing the first two tests at Edgbaston and Lords.

"Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history," Conn added.

"England were in charge of the first test at Edgbaston before the cult of Bazball resulted in an over-optimistic declaration and reckless batting."Gideon Haigh, writing in the Australian, was kinder to the English but equally wary of any sort of celebrations over the retention of the Ashes.

"The fantasy of two-all going to The Oval had been enchanting to both sets of fans; only the dimmest partisans so crave trophies as to be gratified by non-results," he wrote.

"Alas for England, a little Australian edge in experience had already stood them in good stead through two nipping finishes ..."