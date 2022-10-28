    বাংলা

    Woman in Paine 'sexting' scandal has bid to file harassment claim dismissed

    The 47-year-old woman attributed her delay in filing the case to a rapid deterioration in her 'mental and physical health as well as her economic stability'

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM

    The woman involved in a 'sexting' scandal with former Australia test captain Tim Paine had her bid to lodge a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania dismissed on Thursday after a court rejected her explanation for the delay in filing the case.

    Renee Ferguson, 47, had missed the deadline to file her case against her former employer by almost three years and was seeking an extension of time in the Federal Court.

    Ferguson, who worked as a receptionist at Cricket Tasmania (CT), alleged she was sexually harassed by Paine and CT employees during 2015-17.

    Paine denied any wrongdoing and was investigated and cleared by Cricket Australia's integrity unit in 2018 over lewd text messages he sent to Ferguson.

    CT and the employees also denied the allegations.

    Ferguson complained of sexual harassment to the Australian Human Rights Commission in 2018 but the complaint was terminated in November of that year.

    She had until January 2019 to make an application to the Federal Court without requiring prior approval but failed to do so until November 2021, Justice Mordy Bromberg said in notes released by the court.

    Ferguson had attributed her delay in filing the case to a rapid deterioration in her "mental and physical health as well as her economic stability".

    "I am not satisfied that it is in the interests of the administration of justice to permit Ms Ferguson to make her very late application," he wrote.

    "Conscious of the significant media attention which has been given to this proceeding, I seek to emphasise that my decision is not a vindication of either Ms Ferguson or TCA’s (Cricket Tasmania) version of events."

    Paine stepped down from the captaincy last November and took a break from cricket after the 'sexting' affair became known to the public.

    In a separate matter, Ferguson has been accused of stealing money from Cricket Tasmania during her employment there and will face a court hearing in February.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit:
    Australia-England T20 WC clash washed out
    With the Ireland-Afghanistan match also washed out, England emerged from a miserable day at second in Group 1
    Credit:
    Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 WC
    The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches, behind leading New Zealand
    Women's One Day International Series - England v India - Lords, London, Britain - September 24, 2022 India's Jhulan Goswami and teammates celebrate after winning the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    India's women to receive same national appearance fees as men
    Indian women's cricketers currently earn 400,000 Indian rupees for Test appearances and 100,000 for T20s and ODIs
    Rilee Rossouw scored the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup to guide South Africa to a comprehensive 104-run win in Sydney. Photo: ICC via Twitter
    Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs
    Chasing a mammoth target of 206 runs, the Tigers were bundled out for 101 in their second match of the T20 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher