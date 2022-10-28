Woman in Paine 'sexting' scandal has bid to file harassment claim dismissed

The woman involved in a 'sexting' scandal with former Australia test captain Tim Paine had her bid to lodge a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania dismissed on Thursday after a court rejected her explanation for the delay in filing the case.

Renee Ferguson, 47, had missed the deadline to file her case against her former employer by almost three years and was seeking an extension of time in the Federal Court.

Ferguson, who worked as a receptionist at Cricket Tasmania (CT), alleged she was sexually harassed by Paine and CT employees during 2015-17.