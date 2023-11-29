BCB launches probe into Bangladesh's subpar World Cup campaign

Two weeks after the conclusion of the national team's dismal ODI World Cup campaign in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is launching an investigation into the underlying reasons for the Tigers' lacklustre performances at the showpiece event.
The governing body of Bangladesh cricket has formed a three-strong special committee led by Enayet Hossain Siraj, the chairman of the BCB's Working Committee. Siraj, a veteran cricket organiser, has previously served on similar special committees in various capacities.
The other members of the committee are BCB Director Mahbub Anam and former international captain Akram Khan. Having served as a BCB director for many years, Anam currently heads the board's Grounds Committee. Meanwhile, Akram, who once served as chief selector, is now the chairman of the BCB's Facilities Committee.
Following the World Cup, team director Khaled Mahmud and head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe submitted their reports to the BCB.
The special committee will review the report and engage with all relevant stakeholders to discern the factors contributing to the team's lack of success.
BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that no specific timeline has been set for the committee's probe.
"Initially, the plan was to address these matters in a board meeting. However, it was later decided that gathering as much information as possible before the meeting would be more prudent. The committee will speak with anyone it deems necessary, including coaches and captains."
However, the committee will not engage with those who are involved in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand and subsequent tours to avoid distractions from on-field activities, he added.
Despite going into the World Cup with high hopes, the Bangladesh team fell short, winning only two out of nine matches and displaying little resilience in their defeats.
Looking ahead, the Bangladesh team is scheduled to tour New Zealand after the ongoing Test series against the Kiwis at home.