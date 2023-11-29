BCB launches probe into Bangladesh's subpar World Cup campaign

Two weeks after the conclusion of the national team's dismal ODI World Cup campaign in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is launching an investigation into the underlying reasons for the Tigers' lacklustre performances at the showpiece event.

The governing body of Bangladesh cricket has formed a three-strong special committee led by Enayet Hossain Siraj, the chairman of the BCB's Working Committee. Siraj, a veteran cricket organiser, has previously served on similar special committees in various capacities.

The other members of the committee are BCB Director Mahbub Anam and former international captain Akram Khan. Having served as a BCB director for many years, Anam currently heads the board's Grounds Committee. Meanwhile, Akram, who once served as chief selector, is now the chairman of the BCB's Facilities Committee.

Following the World Cup, team director Khaled Mahmud and head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe submitted their reports to the BCB.