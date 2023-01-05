Statue of former women's captain Clark unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia's Belinda Clark has become the first female cricketer to have a statue cast in her honour, a bronze sculpture of the trailblazing former captain unveiled outside Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Clark played 15 tests and over 100 limited overs matches between 1991-2005, and became the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in one-day internationals when she made an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997.

The 52-year-old's statue stands alongside former captains Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh at the ground.