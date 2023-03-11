Gill, Kohli drive India's strong reply against Australia

Shubman Gill smashed a career-best 128 and Virat Kohli regained his form to fuel India's robust reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 on day three of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Opener Gill, playing his second match of the series, featured in three 50-plus partnerships to help India, who lead the series 2-1, reach 289-3 at stumps.

Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind.