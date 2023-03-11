Gill fifty leads India's spirited reply against Australia

Opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten 65 fuelled India's gritty reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 on day three of the fourth and final test between the sides in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India, who are 2-1 ahead in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, lost skipper Rohit Sharma en route to 129 for one at lunch and are still 351 behind.

Cheteshwar Pujara, batting on 22, was giving company to Gill who looked in sublime touch playing his second match of the series.