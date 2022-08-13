MI Emirates sign Pollard and Boult for UAE T20 league

Pollard is one of the four West Indies players, including white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran and veteran Dwayne Bravo, to join MI Emirates for the six-team tournament beginning in January next year.

Bravo and Pooran have played for Mumbai Indians in the past.

Former Mumbai Indians player Boult is among the 14 overseas players directly signed by the franchise.

The left-arm seamer gave up his central contract with New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday to spend more time with his family and focus on playing Twenty20 leagues.