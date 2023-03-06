Markram named as new T20 captain for South Africa

Aiden Markram has been named the new captain of South Africa's Twenty20 International side with former skipper Temba Bavuma axed from the squad to face the West Indies in three matches later this month.

Bavuma will instead concentrate on his role as Test and one day international skipper, with Wednesday’s second five-day game against the touring Caribbean side to be followed by three ODIs between March 16-21.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have been rested for those matches but will return for the T20 games that will be played from March 25-28.