Forde, Carty power Windies to series victory over England

Keacy Carty hit a half-century and Matthew Forde took three wickets as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win in the rain-affected third one-day international on Saturday to clinch their first home ODI series victory over England since 1998.

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score of 188 in 34 overs, West Indies appeared to have gotten off to the perfect start as Carty (50) combined with Alick Athanaze (45) for a 76-run partnership, but spinner Will Jacks tore through their middle order.

Jacks (3-22) picked up three key wickets as West Indies slumped from 78-1 to 135-6.

With his side reeling, Romario Shepherd hit a crucial knock of 41 to push them over the finish line with 14 balls to spare, though the all-rounder benefited from a massive slice of luck when he was dropped on 18 by Liam Livingstone on the boundary rope.

West Indies won the series 2-1, claiming a four-wicket victory in the first match before being beaten by six wickets in the second game.