Sri Lanka batters have bright start in first Test v New Zealand

Kusal Mendis and captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored half-centuries as Sri Lanka pushed to 305 for six before bad light brought stumps early on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

It was a positive day at the batting crease for the south Asians, who can reach the World Test Championship final if they sweep the Black Caps in the two-Test series and Australia deny India victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and put his bowlers to work on a green-tinged pitch at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

But it backfired as Mendis and Karunaratne put on a 137-run stand for the second wicket.

Fast bowler Southee broke the partnership by dismissing Mendis lbw for 87 from 83 balls when the number three declined to offer a shot.