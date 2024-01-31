'I'm averaging 60': Australia's Smith bemused by opener queries

Australia Test opener Steve Smith has batted away criticism of his promotion to the top of the order, suggesting doubters take a look at the statistics.

Long settled at number four in Australia's test setup, Smith replaced long-serving opener David Warner for the West Indies series, prompting some scepticism from pundits about his ability to handle the extra bounce and swing on offer from the new ball.

After scores of 12 and 11 not out in the first test in Adelaide, and six in his first innings at the Gabba, Smith carried his bat with an unbeaten 91 in a losing cause in Brisbane.

"There was a lot of commentary around I’d failed in two or three innings or whatever it was," Smith told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.