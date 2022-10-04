Moeen closes the door on England Test return

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he has closed the door on a return to Test cricket after having an "honest" conversation with coach Brendon McCullum.

Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year but in June said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.

England's Test side next play a three-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December but Moeen said he would not be with them.