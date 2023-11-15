Australia's credentials keep South Africa grounded before semis

"A lot of people believe that this could be the year that we see ourselves in the final. As a team, and individually, we'd like nothing better than that."

For that, they would have to get the better of Australia, the most successful team in the history of the tournament, who began their campaign with back-to-back defeats but have since won seven in a row to waltz into the last four.

The enormity of the challenge was not lost on Bavuma despite South Africa's comprehensive victory against Australia in a group match last month.

"We're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games like this, so we've got to respect that," Bavuma said.

"I think from our performances, from the processes that we've followed to get to this point, we'll continue to lean on that and we believe that will take care of the result."