Buttler happy could tinker with team despite loss to Bangladesh in final ODI

England failed to seal a series clean-sweep after losing to Bangladesh in the final one-day international but captain Jos Buttler said the match offered him a chance to experiment with players ahead of their World Cup defence later this year.

England lost to Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram on Monday after they won the first match by three wickets and the second game by 132 runs, with both contests played in Mirpur.

Buttler made changes in the team for Monday's match as 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made his white-ball debut and picked up a wicket, while Sam Curran was promoted in the batting order, coming in at No. 5 as he scored 23 runs from 49 balls.