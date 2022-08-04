In form Hendricks leads South Africa to 21-run victory over Ireland

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored a fourth successive Twenty20 International half-century on Wednesday to help his side to a 21-run victory over Ireland.

Hendricks struck 10 fours and a six in his 74 from 53 balls as South Africa, who had elected to bat, posted 211 for five in their 20 overs. It follows his three half-centuries in the 2-1 series win over England last week.