    বাংলা

    In form Hendricks leads South Africa to 21-run victory over Ireland

    He strikes 10 fours and a six to score 74 from 53 balls for his fourth straight T20 half-century

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 01:00 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 01:00 PM

    South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored a fourth successive Twenty20 International half-century on Wednesday to help his side to a 21-run victory over Ireland.

    Hendricks struck 10 fours and a six in his 74 from 53 balls as South Africa, who had elected to bat, posted 211 for five in their 20 overs. It follows his three half-centuries in the 2-1 series win over England last week.

    Ireland were in the chase until the 17th over of their innings after an excellent 78 from 38 balls by Lorcan Tucker, who put on 86 for the sixth wicket with George Dockrell (43 from 28 balls).

    But when those two fell in consecutive deliveries, their effort fizzled out as they ended on 190 for nine, with spinners Keshav Maharaj (2-29) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-37) the pick of the South African bowlers.

    South Africa’s batting innings was also boosted by a superb 56 from 27 balls from Aiden Markram as he struck five sixes on the small County Ground, while new find Tristan Stubbs blasted a breezy 24 off 11.

    The second and final match will be played at the same venue on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket to make case for 2028 LA Games this month
    Cricket to make case for 2028 LA Games
    Cricket has not been played at the Olympics since its maiden appearance in the 1900 Games at Paris
    Tahir and Jayasuriya enter draft in Big Bash spin influx
    Tahir, Jayasuriya enter draft in BBL spin influx
    Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka also joined the overseas pool
    Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 2-1 series lead in West Indies
    Suryakumar powers India to series lead
    He hits eight fours and four sixes as West Indies fall behind in the T20 series
    Naseem replaces Hasan in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
    Naseem replaces Hasan in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad
    The teenage fast bowler is yet to play a limited-overs international game

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher