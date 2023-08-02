India flaunt bench strength with ODI series win in Windies

It did not really matter at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad where India racked up 351-5 after being put into bat.

Ishan Kishan (77) smashed his third successive fifty of the series and Shubman Gill struck 85 as they forged a 143-run opening stand to lay the foundation for a mammoth total.

Sanju Samson made a breezy 51 and stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 70 off 52 balls to take India past the 350-mark.

They then returned to bundle out West Indies for 151 in 35.3 overs with only Alick Athanaze (32) and Gudakesh Motie, who made 39 not out, offering some resistance.

After Mukesh Kumar (3-30) wrecked the West Indies top order, Shardul Thakur (4-37) hollowed out the bottom half as India registered their 13th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies.

"As a captain I look forward to these kind of games where something is on the line," a beaming Pandya said afterwards.

"We knew that if we failed, there would be some disappointment.