Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell

Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first Test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is," he told reporters.

"I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving. I've put in the hard work. I've really worked my backside off to have that trigger movement, to access the ball, or to be brave and come down into the line of the ball and try and put the bowlers off their line and lengths.

"I feel like everything I'm putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle. I'm excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner."

The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite Warner struggling with another of the many hand injuries that have plagued him in recent years.