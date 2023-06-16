Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's World Cup participation

Original hosts Pakistan will split Asia Cup matches with Sri Lanka under a new "hybrid model" for the tournament beginning on Aug 31, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said on Thursday.

The move clears the way for Pakistan's participation in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

"The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," the ACC said in a statement.

India had ruled out travelling to Pakistan because of the soured political relations between the neighbours who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.