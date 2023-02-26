Mooney powers Australia to Women’s T20 World Cup title

Beth Mooney struck a match-winning unbeaten 74 as Australia claimed their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run victory over hosts South Africa at a vibrant Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat, knowing South Africa prefer to set a total, and posted a par score of 156 for six in their 20 overs. The home side struggled to keep up with the rate from the start and were restricted to 137 for six in reply.