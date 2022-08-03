Naseem replaces Hasan in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

"Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah," chief selector Mohammad Wasim said after announcing the squads on Wednesday.

"He (Naseem) is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim junior, Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

"Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing."