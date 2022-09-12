    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan to clinch sixth Asia Cup title

    Rajapaksa’s knock proves decisive as Madushan caps off a memorable tournament for the islanders

    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 06:27 PM
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 06:27 PM
    Some deft batting from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and a four-for by Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage have helped Sri Lanka lift their sixth Asia Cup trophy after beating Pakistan in the final.

    Rajapaksa bludgeoned an unbeaten 71 of 45 balls to lift Sri Lanka from a paltry 58 for 5 to 170 for 6 after Babar Azam sent the hosts in to bat first in Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

    In reply, Pakistan were looking for a tight finish on 93 for 2 in the 14th over but seamer Madushan then ended with 4-34 while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva returned 3-27 to bundle Pakistan out for 147 in 20 overs to cap off a memorable tournament.

