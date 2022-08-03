Tahir and Jayasuriya enter draft in Big Bash spin influx

Big Bash League franchises looking to bolster their spin attack will be spoilt for choice after South African Imran Tahir, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya and Afghan Mujeeb Ur Rahman entered the draft pool on Wednesday.

Tournament regular Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka also joined the overseas pool, which currently has 169 players from 15 countries.