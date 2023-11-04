Struggling Bavuma backs himself to flourish for South Africa at World Cup

South Africa's Temba Bavuma has not been among the runs at the World Cup but the skipper was confident he would be back in form for the high-flying Proteas as they prepare to take on hosts and table toppers India on Sunday.

While fellow opener Quinton de Kock tops the batting charts with 545 runs in seven games, including four centuries, Bavuma has managed only 111 runs in five matches despite some decent starts.

"You always want to be making contributions. The other batters are smashing it at the moment. I take comfort in the fact that I've been involved in some partnerships with Quinton up front," Bavuma told reporters on Saturday.

"Obviously, you want to extend it. I guess from my side, maybe it's just one of those patches again where you're kind of scratching, but I think you've got to keep that belief that the opportunity will be there for me to make a big play.