Bangladesh women begin Asia Cup with dominant win over Thailand

Bangladesh women are off to a flier in their Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket drubbing of Thailand in the opening match of the tournament.
The women in red and green skittled Thailand out for 82 before chasing down the target with 50 balls to spare on Saturday in Sylhet.
Asked to field first, Nahida Akter (2-11), Sanjida Akter (2-18) and Sohely Akhter (2-18) left the Thailand batting order in tatters with two wickets each before Rumana Ahmed grabbed 3 for 9 to cut the innings short.
In reply, Bangladesh openers bludgeoned 12 boundaries and two sixes between themselves in a 69-run stand that all but completed the chase.
Shamima Sultana, taken out by Thipatcha Putthawong, fell one run short of what would have been a glittering half-century. But her opening partner Fargana Hoque (30) and skipper Nigar Sultana (10) then coasted to the win without any more damage.
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their next tie on Oct 3.