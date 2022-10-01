Bangladesh women begin Asia Cup with dominant win over Thailand

Bangladesh women are off to a flier in their Asia Cup campaign with a nine-wicket drubbing of Thailand in the opening match of the tournament.

The women in red and green skittled Thailand out for 82 before chasing down the target with 50 balls to spare on Saturday in Sylhet.

Asked to field first, Nahida Akter (2-11), Sanjida Akter (2-18) and Sohely Akhter (2-18) left the Thailand batting order in tatters with two wickets each before Rumana Ahmed grabbed 3 for 9 to cut the innings short.