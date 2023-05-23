England's Robinson cleared to join Ireland Test after injury scare

Seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad ahead of next month's one-off Test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who has 16 caps, was struck down with a sore ankle while playing for County Championship side Sussex last week.

England face Ireland at Lord's in a one-off Test starting on June 1 before the five-test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.