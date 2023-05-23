    বাংলা

    England's Robinson cleared to join Ireland Test after injury scare

    Seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad ahead of next month's one-off Test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

    The 29-year-old, who has 16 caps, was struck down with a sore ankle while playing for County Championship side Sussex last week.

    England face Ireland at Lord's in a one-off Test starting on June 1 before the five-test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

    "Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men's Test squad this weekend," ECB said in a statement.

    England have had injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

    Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.

