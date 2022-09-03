Ryan Burl picks up five wickets as Zimbabwe shock Australia

Leg-spinner Ryan Burl picked up 5-10 in just three overs on Saturday as Zimbabwe stunned Australia in the third one-day international in Townsville, registering an exciting three-wicket victory and denying the hosts a series clean-sweep.

Sent in to bat, to the crowd's short-lived delight, Australia slumped to 141 all out in 31 overs with a counter-attacking 94 from 96 balls by David Warner the only major contribution.

Australia's bowlers tried admirably to defend the low total, but visiting captain Regis Chakabva (37 off 72 balls) ensured his side secured an unlikely upset, only their third ODI win against the home side, reaching 142-7 in 39 overs.

"Regis did exactly the right thing, he played some beautiful shots today but at the same time he steered the ship and got the guys over the line," Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said.