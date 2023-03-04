Vaughan denies racism allegation, says Yorkshire hearing 'bad look' for sport

The disciplinary hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a "terrible look for the game" and is not the right process to investigate the claims, former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday.

Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, who alleged in 2021 that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

The scandal rocked English cricket and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative personnel at Yorkshire.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, alleged that Vaughan told him and other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009.

The allegation was backed up by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Vaughan, who played for Yorkshire between 1993 and 2009, has strongly denied the accusation and did so again on Friday under cross examination.

"I have a very clear mind about, back in 2009, that I know I didn't say the words I've been alleged to have said," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 tests.