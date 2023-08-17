Kohli is the solution to India's No 4 concerns, says Shastri

Fielding Virat Kohli at number four could address India's long-standing concerns about a settled batter at that crucial position, former coach Ravi Shastri has said.

Since 2017, India have tried a dozen players at that position but none could nail down the place, which skipper Rohit Sharma called "an issue" ahead of the home World Cup in October-November.

Kohli has amassed the lion's share of his 12,898 runs, which include 39 hundreds, batting at number three in 212 of his 275 innings.

In his 42 appearances at number four, Kohli averaged 55.21, slightly below his overall 57.32, and has scored seven hundreds.