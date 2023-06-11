    বাংলা

    Australia crush India to win WTC final

    India lose their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest

    Reuters
    Published : 11 June 2023, 11:50 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 11:50 AM

    A fired-up Australia wasted little time in crushing Indian hopes of staging a final-day miracle as they romped to a 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday.

    Needing to score 280 runs on the final day to overhaul the mammoth 444 victory target set by Australia, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered all the way to the pitch as they came out to resume India's second innings on 164-3.

    However, the boisterous fans were left muted and dejected as Scott Boland and his fellow bowlers ripped through the Indian batting order to dismiss the world's top-ranked team for 234 and wrap up victory before the lunch break.

    The Indians lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 4, 2023 General view of India players during practice
    Indian batting takes on Australian pace for Test honours
    Eyes will be on Shubman Gill, considered the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket since Kohli
    ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 7, 2023 Australia's Travis Head celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Aussies get Head start in WTC final
    Having reduced Australia to 76-3 soon after lunch, India's seam-heavy attack appeared to have put the 2021 runners-up in a position of strength at The Oval
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2023, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in action;
    Australia heap misery on India in WTC final
    The country took a 296-run lead on day three of the World Test Championship final
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2023 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne drops a catch from the batting of India's Ajinkya Rahane Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Rahane gives India hope in WTC final
    While he missed crossing three figures by 11 runs, his knock proved to be the standout performance in an otherwise forgettable Indian innings

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan