Bangladesh captain Shakib requests patience after Asia Cup exit

Bitterness marred the buildup of the Group B do-or-die contest as both teams took dig at each other's bowling departments.

Sri Lanka, needing 25 from the last two overs with three wickets in hand, held their nerve to win the contest, triggering wild celebrations in their dressing room.

Shakib said Bangladesh would try new fast bowlers in next month's tri-series in New Zealand.

"Only those who can deliver will be in the team.

"We looked at four fast bowlers here, and we will look at more in the tri-series in New Zealand so that we have a clearer idea who can do well in Australia."

He was also upset with the two no balls conceded by off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, the first of which resulted in a reprieve for Kusal Mendis who went on smash the match's highest individual score of 60.