Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has honoured India batting great Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday by naming a stand after him.

The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for the former India captain on Monday, announcing that the 'West Stand' had been renamed the 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand'.

Tendulkar smashed 143 runs against Australia at the stadium in April 1998 in a One-Day International dubbed 'Desert Storm' after play was disrupted for 25 minutes due to a sand storm.