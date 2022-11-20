Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick

New Zealand's Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India's comprehensive 65-run victory in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Yadav, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, clobbered seven sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to power India to a commanding 191-6 after being put into bat.

New Zealand were bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson (61) supplying half of the runs before they were bundled out in 18.5 overs.

After Friday's series opener in Wellington had been washed out, Williamson elected to field in the second match which was also rain-affected.