No Warner but Lynn signs up for new Emirati T20 league

Australian Chris Lynn will play Twenty20 cricket in the United Arab Emirates rather than his home Big Bash League (BBL) early next year, but David Warner was not included among the marquee players announced by the new International League T20 (ILT20).

Media reports had strongly linked Warner with a spot in the ILT20, which clashes with the Cricket Australia-owned BBL but is bankrolled in part by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners and pays better.

In the event, Lynn was the only Australian on the list of 21 marquee players named late on Monday by the ILT20, in which up to 12 of the 18 members of each team squad can be from outside the country.