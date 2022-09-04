Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20 Internationals

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has announced that he is retiring from T20 International cricket.
A long-term veteran of the Tigers’ campaigns, Mushfiq said he will continue to play in other formats.
“Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals,” Mushfiq wrote on his verified Facebook page on Sunday. “I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats.”
“I will continue to take part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments,” he said.
He also expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters for inspiring him at his highs and his lows.
From 2006-2002, Mushfiq played 102 T20I matches. He scored 1,500 runs in the format, with an average of 19.48 runs per game. He supported the team with six half-centuries in 93 innings.