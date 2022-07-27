ICC plays down threat to one-day format

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) played down threats to the game's 50-overs format on Wednesday and said a "healthy" number of one-day internationals will be played in the 2023-27 cycle.

The proliferation of lucrative domestic T20 leagues have cramped up cricket's already-strained calendar and England all-rounder Ben Stokes attributed his shock ODI retirement to an "unsustainable" schedule.

Earlier this month South Africa abandoned their ODI tour of Australia as it clashed with the launch of their domestic T20 league rising their chances of qualifying directly for next year's World Cup in India.