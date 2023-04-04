    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lose Tamim, Shanto after Taijul five-for on opening day of Ireland Test

    Losing the wicket of Tamim in the last ball of the day dents Tigers' hopes of a good start on the second day

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 4 April 2023, 12:32 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 12:32 PM

    Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for a first-ball duck and Tamim Iqbal in the last ball of the day after Ireland folded for 214, thanks to Taijul Islam’s five-wicket haul on the opening day of the one-off Test in Mirpur.

    Bangladesh were 34 for 2 in 10 overs at stumps with Mominul Haque (12) still unbeaten at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket on Thursday.

    Shanto chopped Mark Adair on to walk back in the first over while Tamim (21) showed glimpses of a promising innings before Andy McBrine snared his wicket with turn and bounce.

    Earlier, southpaw Taijul (5-58) grabbed his 11th five-wicket haul in the prestigious format as the Tigers bowled the visitors out 26 minutes before the close of play in Ireland’s first Test in nearly four years.

    Ireland introduced six debutants on Tuesday and one of them, Harry Tector, made a half-century while Lorcan Tucker (37) and Curtis Campher (34).

    After Ireland opted to bat first, early strikes from Ebadot Hossain (2-54), Shoriful Islam (1-22) and Taijul sent them teetering on 48 for 3. Tector and Campher then stitched 74 for the fourth wicket.

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-43) then sneaked through the gates of Tector before Taijul struck twice in quick succession to reduce Ireland to 124 for 6. Ireland's lower order then put up resistance and scored 90 runs. It included a 32 by Mark Adair, who fell as Taijul’s fifth wicket after tea.

    The Bangladesh bowlers took 77.2 overs to bowl out Ireland in their first Test since December. But, it was a decent performance given that Shakib Al Hasan only came on to bowl in the 65th over and delivered only three overs.

