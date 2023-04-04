Bangladesh lose Tamim, Shanto after Taijul five-for on opening day of Ireland Test

Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for a first-ball duck and Tamim Iqbal in the last ball of the day after Ireland folded for 214, thanks to Taijul Islam’s five-wicket haul on the opening day of the one-off Test in Mirpur.

Bangladesh were 34 for 2 in 10 overs at stumps with Mominul Haque (12) still unbeaten at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket on Thursday.

Shanto chopped Mark Adair on to walk back in the first over while Tamim (21) showed glimpses of a promising innings before Andy McBrine snared his wicket with turn and bounce.

Earlier, southpaw Taijul (5-58) grabbed his 11th five-wicket haul in the prestigious format as the Tigers bowled the visitors out 26 minutes before the close of play in Ireland’s first Test in nearly four years.