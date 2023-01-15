Kohli, Siraj help set ODI record as India smash Sri Lanka

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain's 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

"Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just (trying to) be organic," said Kohli, who was named the man of the series, having also scored a century in the first match.

Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390-5 after opting to bat first.