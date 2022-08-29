Pandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective

Hardik Pandya's talent was never in doubt and the India all-rounder has now combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to emerge as a serious match-winner as he demonstrated in Sunday's Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan.

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals.

Pandya appeared cut from a different cloth though as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India's nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare.

The same calmness was evident in his muted celebration when he just did a fist bump with batting partner Dinesh Karthik, who bowed before Pandya.