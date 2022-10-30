Williams bemused by 'extremely weird' finish to Brisbane thriller

The stumps had been pulled and Bangladesh players were already celebrating when they were recalled.

"The first time I realised that there was a no-ball was actually when we were walking out to shake the umpire's hands and they told us to stop and the replay came on the big screen," Williams said.

Zimbabwe, who had their match against South Africa washed out, face the Netherlands and India in their remaining group matches.

Williams said it had been an eventful campaign for them so far, including on Sunday.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster throughout from the first ball to the last ball. A lot happens and you know there's a lot of ups and downs and happiness and sadness throughout all of that.

"Obviously we're unhappy but it's an attitude for us that we've got to take the positive from today and move into tomorrow with that."