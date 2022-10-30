    বাংলা

    Williams bemused by 'extremely weird' finish to Brisbane thriller

    Zimbabwe's ecstasy of beating former champions Pakistan in their previous game was followed by the agony of losing Sunday's Super 12 match against Bangladesh

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM

    Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams said the way his side's T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh ended was "extremely weird" and that it had been an "emotional rollercoaster" for his team in the tournament.

    The ecstasy of beating former champions Pakistan on Thursday was followed by the agony of losing Sunday's Super 12 match against Bangladesh despite Williams' gallant innings of 64.

    It was a chaotic finish at the Gabba, where Zimbabwe needed five runs off the last ball from off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

    Blessing Muzarabani was first dismissed for being stumped but was then recalled after replays confirmed Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had gathered the ball in front of the stumps and not behind.

    Muzarabani took strike again but could not connect with the free-hit delivery and Bangladesh clinched the see-saw Group 2 contest by three runs.

    "It was extremely weird," Williams told a news conference after the result dealt a blow to their hopes of making the semi-finals.

    "Obviously I've never experienced something like that in a cricket match before, but again it just goes to show in a T20 game there's always a little bit of hope - anything can happen."

    The stumps had been pulled and Bangladesh players were already celebrating when they were recalled.

    "The first time I realised that there was a no-ball was actually when we were walking out to shake the umpire's hands and they told us to stop and the replay came on the big screen," Williams said.

    Zimbabwe, who had their match against South Africa washed out, face the Netherlands and India in their remaining group matches.

    Williams said it had been an eventful campaign for them so far, including on Sunday.

    "It's an emotional rollercoaster throughout from the first ball to the last ball. A lot happens and you know there's a lot of ups and downs and happiness and sadness throughout all of that.

    "Obviously we're unhappy but it's an attitude for us that we've got to take the positive from today and move into tomorrow with that."

