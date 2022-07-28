Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan

Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Galle on Thursday.

It was the fourth five-wicket haul in only his third test for left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, who picked up 12 wickets against Australia on his debut last month to lead Sri Lanka to another series-levelling win at the same venue.

Off-spinner Mendis, who took five wickets in Pakistan's first innings, provided able support by picking up another four as the touring side were bundled out for 261 in their second innings during the second session.