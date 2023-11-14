Williamson confident New Zealand can end India's World Cup dreams again

"We know it's going to be a really tough challenge. They're a side that's been playing extremely well, but we also know come finals time everything starts again and it's all about the day," Williamson told reporters.

"So for us as a team it's very much the focus on our cricket again. We've played good cricket throughout. We've had a couple of narrow losses and a few wins along the way which have put us in this position we're in.

"We're excited about the challenge ahead."

New Zealand dashed India's hopes in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition and Williamson said he was not concerned that his side were still considered underdogs.

"I don't think it has changed too much, but that's fine and India have been exceptional," Williamson said.