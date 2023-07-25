India's Test transition begins smoothly in West Indies

India would be reasonably pleased with the smooth start to the transition of their Test team against the West Indies, even if a 1-0 series victory against a side seven rungs below them in the official rankings may not sound impressive.

Persistent rain in Port of Spain did not allow any play on Monday, resulting in a stalemate between the sides and depriving India of a 2-0 series sweep when they needed eight wickets to win.

Smarting from their defeat, second in a row, in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, India went to the Caribbean with a new top order, an uncapped stumper, and a rookie pace attack for the two-Test series.