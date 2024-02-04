Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs, seal ODI series win

Australia's Sean Abbott shone with bat and ball as the world champions beat West Indies by 83 runs in Sydney on Sunday, winning the three-match One Day International (ODI) series 2-0.

Australia, who beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first match on Friday, scored 258-9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by the visitors. West Indies were all out for 175 in 43.3 overs in reply.

West Indies started well with Alzarri Joseph (2-74) dismissing both Australian openers in the first three overs.