    Australia beat West Indies by 83 runs, seal ODI series win

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 03:56 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 03:56 PM

    Australia's Sean Abbott shone with bat and ball as the world champions beat West Indies by 83 runs in Sydney on Sunday, winning the three-match One Day International (ODI) series 2-0.

    Australia, who beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first match on Friday, scored 258-9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by the visitors. West Indies were all out for 175 in 43.3 overs in reply.

    West Indies started well with Alzarri Joseph (2-74) dismissing both Australian openers in the first three overs.

    At one point the hosts were struggling at 167-7 but Abbott, who came in at number eight, helped stabilise the innings with a timely knock of 69 from 63 balls, his second half century and highest individual score in ODIs.

    Abbott, 31, also took three wickets for 40 runs as he and Josh Hazelwood (3-43) made the West Indies batters struggle to settle in, with only Keacy Karty (40) and captain Shai Hope (29) having some success with their 53-run fourth-wicket partnership.

    The teams will meet in the third ODI on Tuesday in Canberra followed by a three-match T20 International series starting on Friday.

