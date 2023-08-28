Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for S Africa tour

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has replaced injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Australia squad for the limited overs tour of South Africa, the team said on Monday.

Maxwell was already scheduled to return to Australia for the birth of his first child after the three-match Twenty20 series, which starts in Durban on Wednesday, but aggravated an ankle injury during a training session.

"Following scans, and on medical advice, it was determined to take a conservative approach," the team said in a news release. "As a result, Maxwell has been ruled out of the three match T20 series."