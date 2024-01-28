Stokes savours England's 'best win' under his captaincy

England captain Ben Stokes said his side's 28-run win against hosts India in Sunday's first Test was their best victory under his leadership.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum took charge in 2022, England have championed an ultra-aggressive approach that puts entertainment above outcome.

Under the dynamic duo, the side have won test series at home against New Zealand and South Africa, while drawing the Ashes series against Australia last year.

They triumphed in Pakistan too but many wondered if their "Bazball" approach would work against India, who have not lost a test series at home since 2012.

"We've been part of some amazing games over the last few years," Stokes told reporters after England went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"We've had some incredible victories but considering where we are and who we playing against, the position we found ourselves going into our second innings... it's a big reason as to why I feel this is our best victory since I've been captain."