    বাংলা

    Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team

    Franchise-based T20 leagues have proliferated across the globe especially after the success of the IPL

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 02:26 PM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 02:26 PM

    Mumbai Indians said on Thursday that former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named the head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in South Africa.

    South African Hashim Amla will also act as batting coach at MI Cape Town, one of six franchises in the SA20 competition. All six teams have been bought by owners of Indian Premier League sides.

    "It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," said Katich, who has worked as coach for a number of IPL teams.

    "I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart."

    Franchise-based T20 leagues have proliferated across the globe especially after the success of the IPL, with the annual competition getting an extended 10-week window from mid-March to end May in the next four-year calendar.

    Mumbai's owners, India's Reliance Industries, also recently purchased MI Emirates in the United Arab Emirates-based International League T20 competition.

    Mumbai Indians have recently overhauled their coaching set-up, promoting former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to the role of global head of performance from head coach.

    Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was also elevated to global head of cricket development from his previous position as director of cricket operations.

    Also on Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl Royals named former South African international JP Duminy as their head coach.

    Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals' director of cricket, said they would use their IPL experience to help replicate the IPL side's brand of "entertaining and passionate cricket" in South Africa.

    RELATED STORIES
    Skill or chance: India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
    India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
    Foreign investors have backed gaming startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, hugely popular for fantasy cricket
    Afghanistan pick uncapped fast bowler Safi for T20 World Cup
    Afghans pick uncapped seamer Safi for T20 World Cup
    Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was recalled, having last played a T20 international for the Afghans in March against Bangladesh
    Pakistan bet on fast bowler Afridi to be fit for World Cup
    Pakistan bet on fast bowler Afridi to be fit for World Cup
    Afridi was ruled out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates due to the injury
    Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out
    McCullum helped me overcome fear of getting out: Pope
    Playing in the number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher