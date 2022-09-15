Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team

Mumbai Indians said on Thursday that former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named the head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in South Africa.

South African Hashim Amla will also act as batting coach at MI Cape Town, one of six franchises in the SA20 competition. All six teams have been bought by owners of Indian Premier League sides.

"It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," said Katich, who has worked as coach for a number of IPL teams.